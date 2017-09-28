San Diego Explained: The Special Education Funding Crunch

Special education teacher Deborah Armusewicz interacts with students of Gompers Preparatory Academy in a 2012 file photo.

Local school districts receive money from the federal and state governments to help them fund special education.

But as special education costs continue to grow, that funding isn’t keeping up. That means local school districts are footing larger shares of the bills. The money comes from their general funds, which is bad for their budgets.

Parents of students with special needs are worried it might mean important services to their students could be cut or scaled back.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean explain why funds for special education keep running out.

This article relates to: San Diego Explained, Education

Written by Adriana Heldiz Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.