San Diego School Districts Are Spending More Than They Take in
From San Diego Unified to Poway Unified to Chula Vista Elementary, officials upped their spending dramatically in recent years, budget documents show. Some got into the habit of spending more than they received, while others walked the line as closely as possible.
Photo by Dustin Michelson
English teacher Nikki Eddy reviews material with her class at Castle Park High School, part of the Sweetwater Union High School District.
With new revenues came new spending at San Diego County’s largest public school districts.
From San Diego Unified to Poway Unified to Chula Vista Elementary, officials upped their spending dramatically in recent years, budget documents show. Some — like San Diego Unified — must now slow their roll to pay the bills next year.
After years of volatility, school districts finally saw new revenues come in thanks to voter-approved statewide tax increases on the wealthy and changes to the way public schools are funded.
A look back at more than 10 years of general fund revenues and expenses at the county’s five largest school districts reveals some got into the habit of spending more than they received, while others walked the line as closely as possible. Some are only now kicking deficit spending into high gear.
Double Your Donation Today
The Knight Foundation has offered to match individual donations to VOSD dollar for dollar through Dec. 31. Double your impact and stand up for nonpartisan journalism today. Details here.
7 Times San Diego’s Political Leaders Lost Their Voices