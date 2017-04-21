San Diego Unified Adds Nearly 200 New Layoffs to the 1,500-plus Already Planned

Nearly 200 more employees will be laid off by the San Diego Unified School District on top of the 1,500-plus layoffs already approved for next school year, according to union representatives.
The new cuts – which will go to the school board for approval Tuesday – include all 14 library technicians, 16 mental health clinicians, bus drivers and other non-teaching employees and support staff.
“I just think it’s unconscionable they can say they are keeping the cuts away from the classroom. They’re not,” said Sylvia Alvarez, president of the union that represents 1,400 office-technical and business services employees. “They want to talk about graduation rates, then they cut the whole dropout prevention program … Do you care about all the kids, or just some of the kids?”
“The libraries, that’s ridiculous. … There are a lot of our students who don’t have a computer at home who have to use the library and look for that assistance and now they won’t have that,” she added.
Alvarez’s employee group was already facing 219 cuts, including 12 out of 14 special education occupational therapy assistants and 16 out of 19 tech-support employees. She said another 82 full-time jobs will be lost.
Her frustration is shared by Lawrence Wren, president of the 2,600-member union that represents transportation, custodial, maintenance and food workers, among others. Wren’s group will lose another 102 employees on top of the 130 already scheduled to be cut.