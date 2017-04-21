San Diego Unified Adds Nearly 200 New Layoffs to the 1,500-plus Already Planned

I would like to donate $

“Even though they’ll tell you they are making cuts as far from the classroom as possible, that is not true,” said Wren. “I don’t care if you’re a groundskeeper. … You provide a service to the students.”

Wren said 62 out of 372 bus drivers are now expected to be cut.

Thanks to “the cuts over in maintenance, they are not going to be able to maintain the busses. That’s a safety issue. We’ve asked about a plan and we are getting no answers,” Wren said.

The district’s projected $124.4 million budget gap hasn’t changed in recent weeks, so why are additional cuts being made now?

Wren said it’s a result of concessions his union wasn’t willing to make, including a loss of 14 work days during student breaks, times when custodians usually to do a deep cleaning.

The reduction would have equaled a 5 percent pay cut.

The district did not immediately respond to questions about the layoffs.

“This district is taking in millions upon millions of dollars that my union went out and fought for,” said Wren, referring to Prop. 55, a statewide measure passed in November that extended certain income tax raises to fund education. “I believe they went out and wasted the money, myself. It’s about mismanagement.”

Alvarez said her union also didn’t agree to a 10- to 14-day work-year reduction sought by the district.

Some employees earn “$1,200 a month. You cut 11 days a year, that’s substantial,” she said.

“They are really targeting classified. We know they can’t take teachers out of the classroom, but there are other departments,” Alvarez said. “There are six HR officers. With all of these cuts, why do they still need that many? I don’t know.”

Sabrina Hahnlein, who represents the district’s paraeducators, a group that includes noon duty workers, special needs assistants and child development center workers, said she’s not clear whether her employees will see more cuts than already planned.

All three union presidents plan to speak about the job losses at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

San Diego Unified plans to spend $1.4 billion this school year to serve 100,000 students, or $100 million more than it expects to receive in the general fund.

This article relates to: Education, Education, School Finances, School Leadership

Written by Ashly McGlone Ashly is an investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. She can be reached at ashly.mcglone@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5669.