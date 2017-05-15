San Diego Unified Found Lead at a School – and Told One Parent

Last fall, months before San Diego Unified School District began testing all schools’ drinking water for lead, it did a special round of tests a Sunset View Elementary in Point Loma. The district found lead but didn’t tell parents. Rather, it told one parent – the one who’d requested a lead test.
The lead was coming from a key device known as a backflow preventer. All the water the school uses passes through the device before it reaches sinks, faucets and fountains at the 480-student school.
Water coming from the device was found to contain lead – 15 parts of lead per billion parts water, right on the edge of what is considered an alarming level of lead to have in drinking water.
The tests were done in late September at the urging of a parent who was concerned about construction going on near the school.
When the results came back in early October, the district notified that parent but no others. The district took no further action.
“The results were shared with the concerned parent, and the parent was satisfied with the results,” school district spokesman Samer Naji said in an email.
Help Us Raise $100k By the End of May
Any idea what the cost of replacing that valve is? Is it made out of lead? If so, why not replace it? If not, where did the lead come from when the valve was operated?
I just cannot understand why the district is being so miserly with plumbing repairs.