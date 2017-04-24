San Diego Unified Improperly Withheld Emails in Marne Foster Scandal

San Diego Unified illegally withheld emails from the public regarding former school board trustee Marne Foster.
Last year, Voice of San Diego published a series of stories that led to a criminal conviction and ultimately unseated Foster.
But some of the facts involved in the case never saw the light of day. So, Voice of San Diego sued for the emails – and won.
In March, a Superior Court judge ruled in VOSD’s favor that San Diego Unified had improperly withheld emails between district staff, school board members and Superintendent Cindy Marten. The district claimed those emails were shielded by a provision of state law that protects records of individuals involved in the district’s decision-making process.
But a judge found that exception didn’t apply as the district contended. By law, the district will have to pay for the cost of VOSD’s attorney, Felix Tinkov, who sued the district to retrieve them.
The emails themselves solidify facts that VOSD previously reported. And they shed new light on the way San Diego Unified kept emails and documents hidden from the public’s view while one of its school board members was under investigation.
Help Us Raise $100k By the End of May
Between bungling the school budget, throwing teachers and other school workers into worried turmoil, and this scam on Foster/s behalf, it is amazing that Marten is still in place.
"They crafted a message misdirecting the public" is a priceless expression that describes a mundane fact. I would like to see similar efforts, similar diligence being brought to bear against the other "crafters" of messages that misdirect the public; the SDPD.
When Cindy Marten was named Superintendent, I wrote several comments in praise of the selection. It seemed like a page had been turned; no “national” search, no worn out ex-supers from elsewhere, a fresh start with someone who knows what the firing line is like here. Marten was the candidate who would restore the role of school principal to it’s proper place, the most important job in the system next to the superintendent, plus get rid of the dead wood at the district level.
Boy was I wrong, and I should have known better. Look who picked her!
Every time, it's the cover-up that'll getcha. Heck, Ms. Foster can tell you that.
Thank you VOSD for pursuing the truth through your lawsuit and forcing the SDUSD to break their illegal silence,
Besides the phony email, the SDUSD also sent a phony robocall and pretended that they were still supporting Principal Lizarraga's return at the Board meeting when many from the SCPA community spoke in public comment. One of our first posts on District Deeds on June 28,2014 titled "Tick…tick…tick…BOOM – Blurred “Vision” by Marten Successfully Derails SCPA – More Derailments to Come" described the ruse:
"An interesting sidebar to this educational and student disaster is the attempt of the SDUSD to “cover up” their decision to remove Lizarraga by not only sending a “robocall” to all SCPA Families assuring them that “Principal Lizarraga is still Principal” merely 4 days earlier (6/20) , but carrying on a charade to be actually engaged with SCPA community comments at the regular 5:00 SDUSD Board Meeting on 6/24/14 when they had already made their decision at the 2:00 Closed Session."
That is when we were convinced at District Deeds that the Superintendent Marten administration and Board of Education had the capacity and the will to lie directly to the SDUSD stakeholders and betray all students without any conscience.
The breaking of this public trust through her numerous lies and total dishonesty is one of the reasons Supt. Marten needs to be removed and replaced by an individual who actually has the credentials and ethics to lead our district.
Good job VOSD!
@DistrictDeeds wordpress com We had one. He's now superintendent in Houston.