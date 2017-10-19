San Diego Unified Staffing Surged, Then Dropped by More Than 800 Employees This Year

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now What benefits do VOSD members get?

The school district recently provided several years of staffing data — 207 days after Voice of San Diego requested it under the California Public Records Act. It took Los Angeles Unified School District 15 days to respond to the same request.

The employee losses are having an impact, Lindsay Burningham, president of the teachers union, said as the school year was getting under way.

“We have many sites right now that did not have a smooth opening, that are very understaffed,” Burningham told the school board Sept. 12. “We are currently dealing with the fact that a multitude of our schools are starting the year understaffed and without the adequate supports they require, an issue that could have been avoided.”

Though San Diego Unified staffing is down this year, look back a little further and a different trend emerges. The number of people employed by the district was on the rise before the latest cuts were made, even though the student population was declining, district records show.

Superintendent Cindy Marten took the top job at the beginning of the 2013-14 school year and initially oversaw a decrease in total employees. That began to change in the 2015-16 school year.

Between June 30, 2015, and June 30, 2017, the number of certificated employees rose by 526 people, and manager ranks rose by 42 people.

Here’s what district staffing has looked like over the last 10 years, compared with student enrollment in district-run schools.

Staffing never returned to the levels seen in 2009, 2010 and 2011, but adding hundreds of new employees in the last few years meant new costs for salaries, pensions and other benefits like health insurance.

District officials this week couldn’t say how much the new hires cost the district, and couldn’t immediately explain what caused the staffing increase, though school board member John Lee Evans said increased special education staff and high school counselors could have had something to do with it.

Despite the latest cuts, the school district’s general fund expenses will still outpace revenues by $24.65 million this year, according to a Sept. 12 budget report. Last fiscal year ended with general fund revenues coming up $80.7 million short.

Employee salaries paid out of the general fund are expected to come in $66 million lower this year compared with last year, but employee benefits will still cost the general fund $26 million more, according to the same report.

This article relates to: Education, School Finances, School Leadership

Written by Ashly McGlone Ashly is an investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. She can be reached at ashly.mcglone@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5669.

Partner Voices