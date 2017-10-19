San Diego Unified Staffing Surged, Then Dropped by More Than 800 Employees This Year

San Diego Unified’s workforce is down 857 employees compared with last school year, but that drop comes after a staffing surge added hundreds of people to the payroll in recent years, newly released district data shows.
District staffing numbers shed light on the impact job cuts and 1,128 incentivized retirements ultimately had on the county’s largest school district, which initially planned to lay off more than 1,500 employees to help cut millions in spending earlier this year.
Though the precise number of district employees actually laid off remains elusive, the new numbers show overall employee ranks dropped from 13,760 to 12,893 people from June 30 to Sept. 20, for a 6 percent decrease this school year.
Non-teaching staff decreased by 398 employees, while certificated staff — a group that includes teachers, counselors and nurses — are down 373 employees, according to district figures. Managers lost 91 employees.
Meanwhile, the size of San Diego Unified’s student population in district-run schools is down to 105,800 students.