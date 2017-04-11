San Diego Unified’s Jaw-Dropping Grad Rate Is Now Official. Here’s How it Got Here.

Data released Tuesday by the California Department of Education shows that 91 percent of San Diego Unified’s class of 2016 graduated, earning the district a record-high graduation rate and making good on a prediction school board members made a year ago.
The new data solidifies what was already considered a big success for Superintendent Cindy Marten and members of the San Diego Unified school board, who have held up rising grad rates as a reflection of their leadership.
Last year, school officials announced a projected graduation rate of 92 percent. Now, those numbers have been vetted by the California Department of Education and the official number is 91.2 percent.
“The students, parents and teachers of San Diego Unified should be immensely proud of this achievement. Not only did the class of 2016 achieve the highest big-district graduation rate in the state, they did it while we raised the requirements to graduate. Our students have proven once again they will achieve more when we ask more from them,” Marten said in a press release.
San Diego Unified wasn’t the only school district to see an increase. State Superintendent Tom Torlakson announced Tuesday the statewide graduation rate increased for the seventh consecutive year.
But the 91 percent number doesn’t show all the factors that came together to make the rate possible. For months, Voice of San Diego has been detailing the ways in which San Diego Unified achieved its unprecedented graduation rate. Whether it was revamping the courses high schools offered, allowing certain students to test out of requirements or losing low-performing students to charter schools, the district moved students toward its graduation rate in a variety of ways.