San Diego Unified’s Local Hiring Goals Are Falling Further Out of Reach

San Diego residents are still not building most of the local school district’s large construction projects as hoped, and a goal for hiring local residents to build 70 percent of large jobs is now further away than it was five years ago, according to new data released this year.
Even so, leaders who put the local hiring goals in place say they are unconcerned with the shortcomings. One called the targets aggressive and singled out the district resident goal as unrealistic.
Under a project labor agreement the San Diego Unified School District signed with area labor unions in 2009, local workers and not out-of-towners would build all of the school district’s bond-funded projects over $1 million.
More specifically, 100 percent of workers would live in San Diego County, at least 70 percent would be district residents and 35 percent would come from the district’s poorer neighborhoods. According to the district, that includes southeastern San Diego and Barrio Logan, as well as downtown, Normal Heights, City Heights, North Park, South Park, Clairemont and some other areas.