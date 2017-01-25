San Diego Unified’s Looming Budget Cuts Now Top $124 Million

By Ashly McGlone |
Cutting San Diego public school spending by $116.6 million next year will not be enough.
At least $124.4 million must now be cut from San Diego Unified’s budget, according to revised staff figures presented to the school board Tuesday that factor in the governor’s more restrained state budget.
Despite warnings from the district’s new CFO Patricia Koch last month that the district was on “thin ice” and could not “expect to see the large infusions of funds” from the state, some board members held out hope a growing economy would send more money their way.
That didn’t happen, and planned revenue increases from the state’s Local Control Funding Formula were scaled back.