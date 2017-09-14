How San Marcos Unified Deals With a Rare and Welcome Problem: Booming Enrollment

The Learning Curve is a weekly column that answers questions about schools using plain language. Have a question about how your local schools work? Write me at maya@voiceofsandiego.org.
Most school districts in San Diego County – and throughout the state – struggle with declining enrollment.
San Marcos Unified School District is one of only a few districts locally that is growing – and at a rapid pace. The district’s boundaries include the city of San Marcos, parts of eastern Carlsbad, a bit of Escondido, a sliver of Vista and parts of unincorporated county land.
The city of San Marcos’ population more than doubled between 1990 and 2010, said city spokeswoman Sarah Macdonald in an email. The city continues to develop new housing and estimates that since 2010, the population has grown another 10 percent. In just the first half of 2017, the city issued more than 500 building permits.
That means lots of new students for San Marcos Unified, and it has meant that since the 1990s, the district has constantly had to find and create space for its growing student body.