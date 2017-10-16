San Ysidro School District Has Spent $480K Trying to Recover $291K From Ex-Superintendent

San Ysidro School District is still trying to recover more than $291,000 from disgraced former superintendent Manuel Paul, and has racked up far more than that in legal bills trying to make it happen.

The district has paid Long Beach law firm Leal-Trejo $480,000 as part of the lawsuit against Paul, filed in February 2015, according to figures provided to Voice of San Diego in response to a Public Records Act request.

Paul received $211,000 in severance pay when he resigned in 2013, after being indicted in a South County schools corruption case for failing to report contractor gifts. The district is going after Paul to get the payout back, as well as $80,000 in leave pay, other damages and attorney fees. If all goes well for the district, Paul will be the one paying the fees incurred.

“I will consult with the Board of Education to find the best remedy for this case,” Deputy Superintendent Arturo Sanchez-Macias wrote in an email. Sanchez-Macias, who is currently serving as interim superintendent, declined to comment further on the fees.

“It’s been our primary objective throughout this whole process to make the district whole for the alleged misconduct Mr. Paul engaged in,” said William Trejo, San Ysidro’s attorney. “I believe that these fees are consistent with other complex litigation matters involving not only a number of individuals, but a California statute that’s being invoked for the first time.” Trejo was referring to the abuse-of-office law at issue in the case.

That law took effect in January 2012 and calls for all public agency employment agreements to require the return of all cash settlements and paid leave salary “if the employee is convicted of a crime involving an abuse of his or her office or position.” Paul’s final contract did not include the language required by the law, nor did his June 13, 2013, retirement agreement terminating his employment.