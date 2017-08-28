School District Can’t Say How Many Employees It Has or How Many Were Laid Off for Good

Schools across San Diego start a new school year Monday, but school district officials still won’t say how many of the 1,500-plus employees who received layoff notices earlier this year were actually laid off.
San Diego Unified leaders recently slashed employee ranks and other programs to help cut more than $124 million in spending from the 2017-18 budget. The district also coughed up money for early retirement incentives to create 1,128 vacancies and rehire some laid off employees. That was back in May.
How many total layoffs actually stuck is still anyone’s guess.
District officials would only confirm teacher layoffs dropped to 170, something Superintendent Cindy Marten indicated could happen in June. That means the district recalled 782 teachers out of 952 issued pink slips, or 82 percent.
Some of the 170 teachers laid off, though, are returning this year on temporary contracts. Neither district officials, nor teachers union president Lindsay Burningham, responded to requests for that number.
The district did not provide updated layoff numbers for non-teaching staff, who may end up bearing the brunt of the cuts.
Picky, picky! Aren't you asking too much from an organization that has only a little over a billion bucks in it's budget. What do you expect, weekly rosters by department and job title like I used to get as H.R. director in my company? Of course I retired over 20 years ago and perhaps that technology has been lost or replaced by something better, like lists that mean something only to the people who have the codes?
You are simply being stonewalled, my dear. It's public information request time.
I wonder how many of the 1576 initial layoffs found other employment and departed while the district was running around in circles. Not very inviting environment when your job is out, no it is back in, oops you really are out.
Not many, the layoff notices per union contract must come out before school funding is finalized. This game is designed to create a crises used as a weapon by organized labor on up the chain to senior administration. Google teacher layoffs that actually occurred verses notices given. If you want to have a lot of fun try researching how many tenured teachers have been fired for cause. It's harder to win the lottery than fire a tenured teacher.
Relax folks, rampant cheating aside, graduation rates are at an all time high. School board members are re-elected and school bond money isn't going to local non-union scab contractors, we have just what we asked for now join Lorena Gonzolas and bring the same stellar accountability track record to SANDAG!
That's why we call it Shi**y Schools. The district never has and never will know what it's doing....