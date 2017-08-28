School District Can’t Say How Many Employees It Has or How Many Were Laid Off for Good

Schools across San Diego start a new school year Monday, but school district officials still won’t say how many of the 1,500-plus employees who received layoff notices earlier this year were actually laid off.

San Diego Unified leaders recently slashed employee ranks and other programs to help cut more than $124 million in spending from the 2017-18 budget. The district also coughed up money for early retirement incentives to create 1,128 vacancies and rehire some laid off employees. That was back in May.

How many total layoffs actually stuck is still anyone’s guess.

District officials would only confirm teacher layoffs dropped to 170, something Superintendent Cindy Marten indicated could happen in June. That means the district recalled 782 teachers out of 952 issued pink slips, or 82 percent.

Some of the 170 teachers laid off, though, are returning this year on temporary contracts. Neither district officials, nor teachers union president Lindsay Burningham, responded to requests for that number.

The district did not provide updated layoff numbers for non-teaching staff, who may end up bearing the brunt of the cuts.