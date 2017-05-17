School District OKs More Retirement Deals Without Knowing What (If Anything) It’ll Cost

The San Diego Unified school board Tuesday night approved more early retirement deals based on numbers that don’t exist yet.
The second largest K-12 public school district in California has been slashing its employee ranks to try to close a $124.4 million projected deficit next school year.
Last week, the board approved a payout for 528 retiring teachers worth 100 percent of their final salary, even though district documents showed the deal would not achieve the savings it was supposed to. District staff recommended the same payout for 600 of the district’s administrators, police and other non-teaching staff in both white-collar and blue-collar jobs Tuesday, and they were approved 5-0 Tuesday.
When approving the incentives earlier this year, the school board agenda said the deals would need to “generate net savings, or no net cost” to the district’s unrestricted general fund for a period of five years, and most required savings next school year.
But district charts posted online for Tuesday’s school board meeting show the deals for 600 non-teaching employees would cost more than $24.4 million. Throw in the $635,600 the teacher deal was shown to cost, and the total reaches $25 million by 2022.
District documents show no savings in any year for any of the non-teaching employee groups. The catch: Those numbers include the costs to replace every retiree – something a district spokeswoman and the superintendent said publicly the district does not plan to do.