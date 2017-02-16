Schools Try to Thread the Needle Between Soothing Deportation Fears and Overpromising

To quell rising anxieties over immigration enforcement and deportation, Superintendent Cindy Marten this week sent a letter to San Diego Unified parents, assuring them that immigration agents wouldn’t be allowed to conduct raids on school campuses.
“The district believes that the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is likely to lead to a disruption of the educational setting,” Marten wrote in the letter. “Therefore, the district will not permit immigration raids or other activities on campus that disturb the school setting.”
Further, Marten reaffirmed that schools will not release student immigration to ICE unless they are issued a court order or subpoena.
The letter follows a resolution the district passed in December, which affirmed the district’s commitment to making sure that schools are safe spaces for all students. In keeping with guidance from Tom Torlakson, the state superintendent, school districts up and down the state have passed similar resolutions.