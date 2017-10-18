Special Ed Enrollment Is Up Across the State but Down in San Diego – Here’s Why

At a school board meeting back in June, San Diego Unified Trustee Sharon Whitehurst-Payne brought up a trend she’d noticed.
“With special ed it’s interesting because our enrollment is declining, but our cost is increasing,” Whitehurst-Payne said at the meeting. “Significantly so.”
Whitehurst-Payne was referring to the amount the district spends on special education, which includes everything from special education teachers’ salaries and benefits, aides and therapists, contracts with outside organizations to provide additional services, legal costs and even tuition for students to go to other schools if the district cannot meet their needs.
In December 2002, there were 17,007 students identified with disabilities in the district, according to district data. The latest numbers, from December 2016, show an enrollment of 15,189 – and that’s an uptick after special education enrollment dipped as low as 14,434 in 2013.
District enrollment overall has also been declining, but special education enrollment dropped at a much faster rate.
Between the 2010-11 school year and the 2014-15 school year, district enrollment dropped 1.54 percent. During the same period, the number of students with disabilities enrolled in the district dropped by 11.27 percent, according to a 2016 district report.