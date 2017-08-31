State Plan to Measure Schools’ Success Might Not Measure Up Itself

The Learning Curve is a weekly column that answers questions about schools using plain language. Have a question about how your local schools work? Write me at maya@voiceofsandiego.org.
On Sept. 18, California must submit its draft plan spelling out how it will comply with the Every Student Succeeds Act. The plan will lay out how the state will implement standards, assess students, hold schools and districts accountable and execute assistance programs to needy students.
Every Student Succeeds replaces the No Child Left Behind Act as the federal law of the land. It was signed by President Barack Obama in 2015, and goes into full effect in the 2017-2018 year.
Under the law, states have to submit accountability plans to the Department of Education. States can pick their own goals, but they must address proficiency on tests, English-language proficiency and graduation rates. The plans must also incorporate at least one more indicator of the state’s choice. Those could include things like student engagement, access to and completion of advanced coursework, post-secondary readiness or school climate.
The new law differs from No Child Left Behind in several ways. It doesn’t set numerical achievement targets nor does it mandate how states should intervene if a school falls short. Every Student Succeeds gives states more leeway to set their own goals and forms of accountability.
The whole point of the dashboard was to remove the comparative model in education. Instead this allows each school to focus on their strengths and weakness as it applies to that school. The school I teach is constantly regarded as a high performing school, and based on the old model that was easy to show. Now that we have the new dashboard and it goes beyond test schools and lowers the threshold for a "significant subgroup" more students are being counted in more ways. This, I think, is a step in the right direction. We need to move away from standardized tests to measure student achievement.