Struggling Students Moved to Online Charters, Boosting District’s Record Grad Rate

Charter schools that allow students to recover credits through online courses are serving as an escape hatch for high school students in San Diego Unified who are least likely to graduate.
Between 2014 and 2016, at least 891 students left San Diego Unified high schools for charter schools geared toward helping at-risk students recover credits, according to data from five local charter schools. Some students told Voice of San Diego that principals and teachers at traditional schools had recommended they leave for these charter schools.
At the time they transferred, 551 students – roughly 62 percent – were one or more semesters behind on the credits they needed to graduate high school.
But instead of making up those credits in a San Diego Unified high school, they transferred to a charter school where they didn’t have to complete the same college-prep classes as students in district high school. The district, then, simply factored them out of the class of 2016.