The 20 Schools in San Diego Unified Facing the Most Teacher Layoffs

Earlier this month, in an effort to close a $124 million budget deficit, San Diego Unified notified roughly one in seven of its teachers they could be laid off.
Most schools in the district have at least one teacher who could be laid off, but poor schools are set to bear the brunt of those cuts.
Neither San Diego Unified nor the San Diego Educators Association, the local teachers union, agreed to provide a list of schools facing the most layoffs.
But according to data obtained by VOSD, at 16 of the 20 schools with the highest percentage of teacher layoffs, at least 75 percent of students qualify for free and reduced-price lunch – a rough measure of a school’s poverty level.
The list shows the percentage of teachers in each school who received a layoff notice, and the percentage of students in those schools who qualify for subsidized lunch. Some schools may see more layoffs than reflected in the list because school nurses, psychologists and counselors also received pink slips and are not included here.