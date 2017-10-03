The Six Ideas Taking Hold in Innovative San Diego Schools

There’s a movement in classrooms toward personalized learning throughout the county and country.
It looks different at every charter school, traditional school and private school that has adopted it.
But they all have one thing in common: They’re rejecting the long-established idea that kids should progress and hit the same standards at the same time, in the same way.
Tom Vander Ark, CEO of Getting Smart, an organization that advocates for innovations in learning, said that in many ways, the movement toward personalized learning is a reaction to the 2001 No Child Left Behind Act.
“The whole law was predicated on proficiency by achieving a grade-level standard,” he said. “That law really locked in the idea of grade levels and being proficient at a grade level. The testing and accountability made us understand that there are a lot of kids that are being underserved by the system, but it sort of reinforced a lot of the worst practices of the system.”
Now the push is on to customize education – and we have more tools to do it.