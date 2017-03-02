There’s One Money-Saving Move San Diego Unified Won’t Try — Here’s Why

Earlier this week, parents, students and teachers – several of them in tears – lined up at San Diego Unified school board meeting to protest cuts coming to schools.
Parents pleaded with trustees to rethink changes to the special education department. Teachers passionately argued to keep their jobs. It was a snapshot of democracy in action. And it was all to little avail.
School board members listened patiently to complaints before voting 5-0 to cut 890 positions in order to plug a $124 million shortfall.
The San Diego Union-Tribune outlined some of the cuts on the table. Those include “dozens of noon duty assistants, 10 certified occupational therapy assistants, licensed mental health clinicians, Head Start employees, library assistants, arts instructors, police, counselors, library clerks, food service workers, custodians and occupational therapy specialists, their assistants and many other positions.” And you can see more positions on the chopping block on this district document.
The Privilege and the Curse of School Foundations