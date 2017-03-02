Three Big Outstanding Questions on San Diego Unified’s Budget Cuts

By Ashly McGlone |
San Diego city schools plan to educate more than 100,000 students next school year with 1,500 fewer employees and $124.4 million less in their billion-dollar budget.
What impact will that have? Wish I could tell you.
Parents, media outlets and even union leaders and employees are all trying to figure out exactly what changes are coming to California’s second-largest public school district as a result of the cuts approved by the school board Tuesday night.
Here are some of the biggest outstanding questions.
The Privilege and the Curse of School Foundations