Turmoil Engulfs Somali Charter School in City Heights

Iftin Charter School has gotten itself into a huge, expensive mess.
Earlier this year, multiple employees filed complaints against the City Heights school over discrimination and retaliation.
In June, the school received a scathing report after a San Diego Unified investigation, sparked by a raft of parent concerns over the departures of school leaders.
The investigation found the school failed to comply with special education laws or provide certain special education services and that it failed to enroll homeless and foster youth and students with disabilities. It raised concerns that nepotism drove certain staffing decisions, and that the school used improper hiring practices.
“I’m very sorry for the school,” said Yasin Essa, a former school board member who the board majority voted off the board amid the turmoil earlier this year. “The funds of the school are being spent on legal fees, attorney fees, hiring someone expensive and denying the kids what they were entitled to. It’s really important to the students to get a good education. That’s how you succeed in the USA.”
San Diego Unified is also withholding funds from the school for much-needed renovations, until the school can show it’s addressed all the issues. The school board majority voted out one of its members, drove another to resign and even has experienced vocal clashes among current members.
We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?
The term " Shi**y Schools" again earns their nick name. These are tough kids to educate and they need all the help they can get. When working for this system, I was trying to test a 19 year old Somali student who had never picked up a pencil in his life. You start from there....