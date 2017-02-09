What Parents Can Do About Impending School Budget Cuts

By Mario Koran |
The Learning Curve is a weekly column that answers questions about schools using plain language. Have a question about how your local schools work? Write me at Mario.Koran@voiceofsandiego.org.
Schools in San Diego Unified are staring down a looming $124 million budget shortfall, wondering what cuts would have the least impact on their classrooms.
One principal wrote in a message to parents that all elementary schools with fewer than 1,000 students are set to lose their vice principals. She also advised parents to brace for reduced library hours and fewer staff members to monitor lunch and recess.