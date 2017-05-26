‘It’s Worse Than You Think': Teachers, Students Say Online Cheating Is Pervasive

The online courses San Diego Unified has used to boost its graduation rate are shockingly easy to cheat, and students at schools across the district are taking advantage.
The online courses enabled students like Fernando Saucedo, a senior at Hoover High, to make up credits he previously failed – sometimes in a matter of days or weeks. But Saucedo said he and everyone he knows who’s taken an online course understands that finding answers to test and quiz questions is as simple as opening a second computer browser and looking up answers in real time.
“The online courses basically save you from not graduating, so I like them. But I don’t think they’re an effective way to learn. We all know we can find all the answers online and everyone looks them up,” said Saucedo, who’s taken three online credit-recovery courses at Hoover.
Saucedo’s story is a familiar one. I recently visited East Village High School, where students openly demonstrated for me how easy the courses are to game.
There, I saw students Google quiz questions from their online courses and pull up websites where other students have uploaded answers. I saw one student type nonsense where short answers were supposed to go and watched as the computer marked the answer as complete. One student stored screenshots of test questions on her cell phone because she said the same questions often appear on second and third attempts to pass tests.
A district spokesman didn’t deny to the San Diego Union-Tribune that online courses could be easily cheated, but told the paper that claims that cheating occurs were merely “anecdotal.”
Help Us Raise $100k By the End of May
Technology is a two-edged sword and one of those edges is destroying much of the integrity that once existed in our lives. But it's not just the young students who are to blame. For supposedly savvy adults - teachers and administrators - to believe that these online courses would somehow NOT involve cheating is inexcusable. And to call what happens with them by "graduating" these cheating students a success is beyond belief. That so many teachers came forward to talk about their own experiences tells the real story here.
Using this method of "teaching" we are not producing educated young people, but an entire generation of lying, cheating dummies. Of course, they have a lot of leaders as role models these days.
By now, shouldn't SDUSD be getting blowback from universities who enroll these faux graduates