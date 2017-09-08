So, Were We Wrong About San Diego Unified’s Grad Rate? (Hint: No.)

The communications team at San Diego Unified School District is quite excited about a new report from UC San Diego’s San Diego Education Research Alliance.
The report is an update on the class of 2016, which the group had studied before. That cohort was significant because it was the first to face new, more stringent graduation requirements. Read Maya Srikrishnan’s breakdown of the report’s findings.
The researchers’ earlier warnings about how far behind that class was startled us. So, last year, when the district proclaimed the class had a 91 percent graduation rate, we wanted to understand how that happened.
Mario Koran took on the quest, which went in a number of different directions, many of which school district officials did not appreciate.
When the new report came out, the district pounced. In a press release, the district wrote: “In addition to analyzing graduation rates and student performance, the report looked into allegations a local news outlet raised about the district’s graduation rate. Data analysis included in the report helps confirm the allegations are false.”
I’m taking the leap to assume that by “a local news outlet,” they mean Voice of San Diego.