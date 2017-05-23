The City and Small Businesses Are Fighting Over Table Scraps

There’s a food fight raging between the city and a coalition of small businesses and nonprofits – a food scrap fight to be precise.
Restaurants’ leftover and spoiled food is often tossed in the trash and ends up in a landfill, where it creates methane gas. But old food is filled with nutrients and can instead be used as animal feed or processed into compost that fertilizes soil.
Last year, a new state law began restricting food from going to landfills, but it only targeted big waste producers. Large restaurants, cafeterias and places like Costco that generate about a dumpster full of food scraps a week, for example, must make arrangements to have it picked up and recycled under the new law.
Right now, smaller restaurants and markets that produce less than a dumpster full of food waste are excluded from the law and most still throw leftover and spoiled food in the trash.
But some small restaurants and other food-waste producers have nonetheless set up programs to recycle their food waste, and there’s a handful of small local businesses and organizations that charge fees to pick it up and process it into compost.
The city, though, wants to change up who can legally charge fees to pick up food waste. Starting July 1, only 21 companies like EDCO that are licensed through the city and pay fees to the city will be authorized to do it. Currently, the city has no plans to open up its licensed waste hauler program to other businesses that want to apply.