San Diego Is Awash in Craft Beer – and Its Sticky, Smelly Byproduct

One of the challenges of opening up a new craft brewery is figuring out what to do with piles of gunk every new batch of beer leaves behind.
Spent grain is basically the malted barley residue left behind in the brewing process. It’s thick, like mushy oatmeal, and brewers produce so much of it they can’t just throw it in dumpsters.
“How do you get rid of your spent grains? I’m looking to unload at least a 1,000 pounds a week. Any ideas? I’m new.”
Cameron Pryor, cofounder of the new California Wild Ales brewery in Sorrento Valley, posted his question in a craft beer group on Facebook last month. It’s a query that comes up often among those opening new breweries across San Diego County.
Pryor did eventually hook up with a local farmer. Most San Diego breweries have ranchers pick up their spent grain for free. They use it to feed their animals.
Rawley Macias said he hadn’t yet figured out what to do with his spent grain when he opened the doors to his Rouleur Brewing Company in Carlsbad a month ago. He contacted several farmers, but he said he kept hearing that their livestock feed needs were met.
Hess in North Park stinks up the whole street every day, literally.
To bad you can't mix it with something and fill all of the pot holes. These days you can't drive through an industrial complex without seeing a brewery. There was a time when taxes on alcohol ran this country, income tax came with prohibition. What's the tax on a pack of cigarettes these days? just sayin'.
Wow, a fine example of San Diego's "I don't care about any problems...I just want to do what I want to do" attitude that pops up way too often. Look, nobody is forcing anybody to open a brewery in San Diego. This is a CHOICE. And if somebody wants to open a brewery, they need to know the answers to how to deal with the by-product BEFORE the doors open.
Opening a brewery seems to be the hot new hipster activity in San Diego. That's fine. But ownership means responsibility, too. Otherwise, you're just talking about spoiled kids (of any age) determined to do what they want no matter how many problems ensue. Opening a brewery in San Diego needs to be tied to contributing (that means $$$$) to solving the problems.
Not nearly as glamorous but definitely necessary. And grown up.