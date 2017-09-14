3 Things to Watch as the City Ponders a Major Power Switch

It’s fair to say that public power agencies are taking the state by storm. They are known as community choice aggregators, or CCAs.
Dozens of cities across the state are talking about parting ways with their local power companies. Eight other local governments, mostly in Northern California, already have.
San Diego is one of the cities considering a CCA, and it recently learned it might be able to buy cheaper and greener energy than San Diego Gas & Electric. But the city must deal with questions about the study’s findings, hostility to government-run power and even factors well beyond its control, like new laws and regulations from the state Legislature or the California Public Utilities Commission.
By January, the mayor and City Council are expected to decide if the city should begin buying power for the city’s 1.4 million residents from someone other than San Diego Gas & Electric.
But expect a series of hurdles – foreseen and unforeseen – that try to stall, undermine or kill their plans.
In the past, SDG&E and its allies have fended off other attempts to challenge the company’s monopoly in San Diego County.