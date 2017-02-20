A Reader’s Guide to the SANDAG Scandal

By Sara Libby |
Back in October, Voice of San Diego discovered a big problem involving SANDAG. That problem has mushroomed into a full-blown scandal.
As far as scandals go, however, this one can get hard to understand pretty quickly. First, there’s the fact that SANDAG, unlike the mayor’s office or the City Council, is not too familiar to many people. Then there’s the fact that the scandal centers on some complex stuff, namely economic forecasts and what goes into them.
The fundamental issue at hand, though, is not complex: A powerful government agency knowingly misled the public. And that’s worth understanding.
So here’s an FAQ to get you caught up.