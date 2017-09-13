After Months of Stagnation on Shelter Plan, Faulconer Pledges Action

In January, Mayor Kevin Faulconer promised to quickly add hundreds of shelter beds to aid San Diego’s growing homeless population. After months of stagnation, his staff settled on three sites that had been on city officials’ radar all along.
Faulconer on Wednesday announced the city will pitch temporary tents at Barrio Logan and Midway sites that for years housed winter homeless tents, and at a third East Village parking lot that city officials have inquired about since at least the beginning of the year.
The difference maker: A deadly hepatitis A outbreak that’s left 16 dead, infected more than 400 people and disproportionately battered those living on the streets.
As street homelessness grew this year, Faulconer pledged quick action but then said consensus would be necessary. Consensus didn’t materialize, and the process stalled. Now, in the midst of the outbreak, Faulconer has decided to move forward.
“I wish you could snap your fingers and make things happen overnight,” Faulconer said in June. “It’s important to do it the right way. It’s important to get buy-in.”
By that time, city officials had analyzed countless buildings and properties, ruling many of them out in the process.