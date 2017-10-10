As Hep A Bills Pile Up, City Looks to County for Help

It turns out battling a public health crisis doesn’t come cheap – and officials in budget-strapped San Diego think the county should help with its bills.
County officials, on the other hand, aren’t eager to chip in.
The county reports it’s spent nearly $3 million on its hepatitis A response since declaring the outbreak in March, bankrolling public nurses’ visits to homeless camps and tens of thousands of vaccines.
The City Council on Monday voted to approve up to $2.2 million in payouts to contractors power-washing city sidewalks and standing guard outside newly installed public restrooms downtown.
City and county leaders expect the bills to continue to pile up.
The county alone predicts it’ll continue spending at least $1.5 million a month to try to stop the spread of hepatitis A, which has left 18 dead and sickened 490 people.