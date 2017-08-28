Border Patrol Says it Doesn’t Use Race as a Factor for Stops, But Won’t Say What it Does Look for

San Diego’s Border Patrol chief says his agents don’t use race or ethnicity as the basis for their immigration enforcement – but he also won’t say what his agents do look for to determine whether someone is involved in criminal activity.
Even if Border Patrol agents are profiling people based on race, they might not be breaking the law. The U.S. Border Patrol is one of the few agencies that’s legally allowed to use race as a reason to stop drivers or question people on the street, so long as agents see indications of criminal activity or immigration violations.
When then-attorney General Eric Holder rolled out new guidelines in 2014 restricting law enforcement agencies from considering race or ethnicity when enforcing federal law, the administration exempted several agencies, including Border Patrol, from the new rules. If imposed, the agency successfully argued at the time, the rules would prevent agents from effectively doing their jobs.
Still, San Diego Border Patrol Chief Richard Barlow told Voice of San Diego in an interview, this isn’t how his agents operate.
“We are looking for articulable facts that link folks to smuggling activities or criminal activities, in the simplest terms. That’s the main focus – what that person is doing that raises the level of suspicion, along with a whole bunch of other factors,” Barlow said.
He declined to give examples of the signs agents look for, because to do so would divulge law enforcement techniques that may jeopardize the agency’s mission, he said.
We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?
What's the fix for this? Having the Border Patrol keep more of a lookout for white people?
All lies and jests. Believe whatever alternate facts that you will. The comments (and concealment) of the head of this department make him as believable as was (notice "was") Shelly Zimmerman, whose SDPD was forced to accept that there were disparities though not "bias" in its conduct. Do a lookup on "bias" or try to define for bias yourself.
“Words are but the vague shadows of the volumes we mean. Little audible links, they are, chaining together great inaudible feelings and purposes.”-- Theodore Dreiser
Probable cause requires an "articulable" reason, and since the fools " seems unable or unwilling to articulate the reasons they stop or question people", I say that for the Border Patrol, like American police forces, probable cause is race, and no lie, no matter how worded or not worded, no matter from how high, conceals that..
That you have chosen what appears as a Hispanic for your poster-boy tells me more than you intend. I do not like what it attempts.