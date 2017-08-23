Candidates, Hiring Committee Will Stay Secret Until New Police Chief Is Named

San Diego is hiring a new police chief, but residents won’t know who is being considered or who is making the decision until after it’s been made.
The city’s chief operating officer Scott Chadwick sent an email to staff Tuesday laying out a hiring process for the San Diego Police Department’s new chief. Current Chief Shelley Zimmerman is retiring in March.
Chadwick described a selection process beginning with four public forums in September, followed by a confidential panel interviewing candidates in December and January.
“To help ensure the selection process is not compromised, the names of interview panelists will be shared after a selection has been made,” he wrote in the email.
Councilman David Alvarez and community members quickly said that wasn’t a sufficiently open process.
Zimmerman herself was hired without any community input. Faulconer chose her before he was even sworn in, despite calls from other city leaders for a national search. More than three years later, it’s still his most decisive action as mayor.
We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?
big production for hiring a figurehead ?
Tasha Williamson and David Alvarez are of the types who may be described as slow learners or inept players of ridiculous parlour games; Charades for example.
Last I checked, it is the responsibility of the mayor to appoint the police chef, subject to the approval of a majority the city council. The current chief was appointed in that fashion and approved as above. Now the council wants a nation wide search and the mayor has agreed to do that, in fact was planning that from the start.
What he hasn't agreed to, thank heavens, is a so-called forum in each council district which gives each council member a shot at disqualifying candidates based on an easy-to-rig Q and A session (maybe conducted in Tagalog or Urdu?) that gets into, inevitably, claims of police brutality, selective enforcement, disproportionate allocation of manpower, racial profiling and all the hot button issues various groups within the city want to rant about.
Save the politics for the next election. Police chief in this jurisdiction at least, is an appointive position and the mayor is the appointer. Since the mayor is, ultimately, accountable for his or her choice, that's as it should be.
@Bill Bradshaw You may have heard Tagalog but I doubt that you shall have heard Erdu. And there are far too few Indians here to make such sessions productive. And, factual statements are not rants.
You bigotry does not become you, rather it demeans. It adds no content, adds nothing persuasive to your comment.
A police department that resorts to transparent purging of its Racial Profiling data, and fails to produce the desired results, is not assisted by ill-advised uninformed bleating; the stuff of your post.
@rhylton @Bill Bradshaw It's Urdu, not Erdu, which is spoken in Pakistan, not India, although Urdu and Hindi are not much different than American and British English and for the most part mutually intelligible, but written in two different scripts.
@Bill Bradshaw Thanks for the spelling correction. Urdu is an official language in Pakistan and of five states in India; Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana and Bihar.