This Change Could Rein in Costs on the Wildly Expensive Mid-Coast Trolley Project

San Diego’s public transit authority has had some problems lately.
Voice of San Diego has detailed that Measure A, a half-cent sales tax SANDAG proposed last November, would have raised far less than the promised $18 billion, and it appears that agency officials knew it and promoted the figure anyway. Measure A was ultimately rejected. Making matters worse, the agency’s existing sales tax, TransNet, has a $17 billion shortfall thanks to the same forecasting error and escalating prices for the projects voters approved in 2004. The agency is scrambling to fill its funding hole.
In such an environment, it is important to build every existing project as inexpensively as possible.
Unfortunately, that’s not what’s happening with one of SANDAG’s highest-profile projects, the Mid-Coast Corridor Transit Project, which will extend the trolley’s Blue Line north to the UCSD campus. The official cost of the project is high by any standard – $2.1 billion for 11 miles – but it’s especially high for a light-rail project.
SANDAG expects the project to attract 35,000 weekday riders by 2030, for a total of $60,000 per rider. That’s a very high per-rider cost: The initial trolley lines cost about $16,000 per rider by 2000, or $22,000 in today’s money. In Los Angeles, the Expo Line has cost about $60,000 per rider, but projections for future increases in ridership by 2030 reduce that to just $40,000 per rider.
Worse, the high costs of the Mid-Coast extension come following what’s already been a major cost overrun. In 2010, the project was expected to cost $1.24 billion; the current budget of $2.1 billion is 69 percent higher. That’s because of both additional scope, such as more parking at stations, and higher costs for the same items, such as the same length of bridge that’s now more expensive.
Support Independent Journalism Today
Thanks for the attention to costs on the Mid-Coast. Thoughtfulness about our transit spending will let us build more.
The tram-train/interurban deserves a look. With apologies for hijacking, I want to propose another savings that should be done with or without a tram-train. It's time to drop the planned Clairemont Drive trolley stop.
Having foreclosed on meaningful growth in that area, there's little to justify a stop. The system does not need another park-and-ride. Buses can connect at Tecolote or elsewhere. Removing the Clairemont Drive station will save construction costs, but more importantly it will cut trip times, reducing headways in the process. We know that shorter headways are what make transit successful. Hurting the transit network to serve a parking lot in Bay Park makes no sense. Let's get rid of it.