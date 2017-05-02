Chula Vista Sees Homelessness Drop Following Measure Targeting Large Vehicles

As street homelessness spikes countywide, Chula Vista seems to be experiencing a different trend – likely fueled by policy changes.
The annual point-in-time count results announced late last month revealed the South Bay city saw a 31 percent year-over-year decrease in the number of folks living on the street or in cars and tents.
The decrease follows a change in how Chula Vista polices oversized vehicles parked in the city, and the creation of a new police team focused on homelessness.
Both Chula Vista and neighboring National City implemented oversized vehicle ordinances last year requiring permits to park RVs, trailers or other large vehicles on city streets. Both saw decreases in vehicle homelessness while the rest of the region saw a slight increase.
Other cities, including San Diego, already had measures on the books.