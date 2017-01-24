City Council’s Odd Couple Finds Common Cause on Housing

San Diego’s most liberal and conservative Council members are teaming up to lower housing costs in the city.
Through the Council’s Smart Growth and Land Use committee, Republican Scott Sherman and Democrat David Alvarez are pushing a series of proposals aimed at combating the city’s high housing costs.
The committee meeting Wednesday will serve as a “housing summit” to launch the initiative. They’ll ask developers and housing advocates which policy changes could make a difference and stand a chance of passing before they introduce specific proposals.
But they’ve each pulled together a list of policy changes the city could make aimed at lowering the cost of housing. As prices have risen in recent years, it’s put an increasing strain on residents’ budgets, forcing them to spend more on housing and less on everything else, or to live farther and farther away from the city, trading grueling commutes for affordable rent.