City Hall Startled by Revelation the Mayor ‘Can Change Whatever He Wants’ in the Budget

More than a decade since San Diego switched to a new form of government with the mayor as City Hall’s chief executive, we’re still learning how it works.
Monday, members of the City Council found out that to change the city budget the mayor proposes each year, they ultimately need a supermajority of six votes, not just a simple majority.
The mayor announced plans late Monday to not only veto part of the City Council’s budget but also add to it funding he wants to fund a contentious special election so San Diegans can vote later this year – instead of during the 2018 general election – on a proposal to expand the convention center, and a plan to redevelop the Qualcomm Stadium site.
Vetoes of budget items have happened twice since the switch to a strong mayor system — former Mayor Bob Filner and former Mayor Jerry Sanders both issued veto statements. Both of those, however, simply rejected spending proposals. Neither wanted to add money elsewhere, unilaterally.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer must take several steps to get what he wants – including modifying a line item to add money and then making cuts in perhaps several other areas.
Faulconer’s power move reveals how little control over the budget the City Council actually has. Yes, a Council majority can set the city’s budget, but the mayor has wide authority to disregard and modify those changes.
We Stand Up For You. Will You Stand Up For Us?
Classic Keystone Cops !!! I agree to some extent with Mr. John H. Borja in that Council Members ought to be on their game in knowing or at minimum taking initiative to know the rules/City Charter.....Danny for City Council D2!!! I can't believe this is true if it is true!
What did they think a "strong" mayor was? When you get paid to represent a City in the City Council you had better know your stuff!