City Power Brokers Restart Talks to Fund Convention Center, Homelessness Solutions

San Diego power brokers are back with a new attempt to expand the Convention Center.
Leaders from the mayor’s office, Downtown Partnership, labor, the tourism industry, and community activist groups met Friday morning, renewing negotiations for tax increases to expand the Convention Center and alleviate the city’s homelessness and affordable housing crises.
The meeting took place at the offices of the San Diego-Imperial Counties Labor Council, an umbrella group that represents many of the region’s labor unions.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s director of budget and finance policy, Jessica Lawrence, attended the meeting. A mayoral spokesman said Lawrence submitted leave time from work for Friday morning, so she was attending as a private citizen not as a representative of the mayor.
The Friday meeting also included Kris Michell, CEO of the business group Downtown Partnership; Mike McDowell, director of the San Diego Lodging Industry Association; Robert Gleason, CEO of Evans Hotels; Murtaza Baxamusa, policy head for the San Diego Building and Construction Trades; Rick Bates, research analyst for Unite Here Local 30, San Diego’s hotel workers union; Ismahan Abdullahi, an organizer for the progressive advocacy groups Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans and Build Better San Diego; Michael McConnell, a homelessness advocate who previously conducted a poll on a ballot measure to raise taxes for homelessness needs; Laura Fink, a Democratic political consultant; and Joe LaCava, a land use consultant and community planning advocate.
“Community, business and labor coming together in conversation is a great thing for San Diego,” Fink wrote in a statement on behalf of the group. “The hope of everyone involved is to find common ground and work together.”