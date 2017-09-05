City to Downtown Homeless: Don’t Get Comfortable

For two years, San Diego’s fought a losing battle against the homeless camps that now dominate some downtown streets and canyons citywide.
Throughout the fight, San Diego has made a series of decisions that all send the same message: Homeless encampments are not permanent. Don’t get comfortable.
From installing rocks meant to deter homeless people from settling under an overpass to apparently warning groups against public feedings and conducting weekly encampment sweeps, the city is doing all it can to ensure no one thinks the present state is sustainable, all while failing to put forward anything resembling a long-term solution.
And now, it’s confronted with a growing public health crisis that underlines just how unsuccessful those efforts have been.
San Diego homelessness crisis helped spawn an unprecedented hepatitis A outbreak that’s disproportionately battered San Diego’s homeless population and left 15 dead.
The crisis has likely been exacerbated by homeless San Diegan’s lack of access to public restrooms – another outcome of the city’s approach.