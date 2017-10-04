Clear the Air Coalition’s Ties to Sempra Aren’t Always Clear to the Public

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now What benefits do VOSD members get?

Most other members come from or have deep ties to local business groups or nonprofits. Some of those groups, in turn, have significant financial connections to Sempra companies. Those connections are often not obvious to the public.

Stephen Cushman is a major donor to a food bank bearing his name that also receives donations from SDG&E. Cushman, a businessman, said that isn’t why he is skeptical of CCAs and joined the Clear the Air coalition. When he heard about CCAs, he called Sempra’s Urtasun to find out “what the hell” government was trying to do.

“I just don’t think it’s right that government should be getting into an area they know nothing about,” Cushman said.

In total, Sempra companies gave $7.5 million to charity last year and spent another $3.2 million on other kinds of donations and membership dues, according to a financial disclosure document that Sempra files with the California Public Utility Commission.

Among the company’s beneficiaries is Voice of San Diego, which received $30,000 from SDG&E last year, according to the CPUC filing. An SDG&E vice president sits on Voice of San Diego’s board.

A spokeswoman for Sempra Services said the company does not attach strings to its charitable work.

But several CCA supporters say they repeatedly run into nonprofit groups that take money from the company and then speak out in defense of SDG&E without disclosing the connections. CCA supporters and Sempra opponents say those connections can cloud people’s judgement.

“They get a dime, then they come in and say SDG&E should get dollars,” said Mike Aguirre, a former city attorney. Right now, Aguirre is fighting to prevent SDG&E from raising rates to pay for damage the company helped caused during the 2007 wildfires.

Two ministers in the Clear the Air coalition work with nonprofits that Sempra supports.

One, the Rev. Gerald Brown, leads the United African American Ministerial Action Council. He showed up to express concerns about CCAs during a summer meeting of the city’s Sustainable Energy Advisory Board and spoke out during a Clear the Air press conference last week at City Hall.

His 23-year-old nonprofit has a broad anti-poverty mission and received $15,000 from Sempra companies last year. Brown has defended SDG&E rates in the past, and said he’s now concerned about a CCA causing rates to go up.

Consultants have told the city it could provide lower rates than SDG&E under some scenarios, but not under others. Brown is worried about what happens if the city can’t compete with SDG&E on price.

“I have an obligation and a responsibility and a duty to question any taxes and fees,” Brown said in an interview.

Though he said during the press conference that he’s not an energy expert, Brown said he’ll speak out after he hears from people in the community about issues that might affect it.

Another minister, Terry Brooks, pastor of Bayview Baptist Church, is chairman of a Chula Vista-area charity that received $5,000 from SDG&E for a youth program. He said he joined the Clear the Air coalition because he wants to hear both sides of the CCA fight discuss the pros and cons – a debate he’d be glad to host.

“Some of it makes sense, not all of it makes sense,” Brooks said.

Other members of Clear the Air have less obvious interest in supporting SDG&E yet also have significant financial connections to SDG&E or Sempra.

SDG&E gave $27,500 to the San Diego County Taxpayers Association in 2016, according to Sempra’s CPUC filing. In recent years, the Taxpayers Association has had an operating budget of about $500,000, according to tax filings. An SDG&E representative and a Sempra representative both sit on the association’s board.

Haney Hong, the head of the taxpayers group, said his CCA skepticism arose naturally because of potential risks to taxpayers if the city gets in over its head.

“Just like Voice of San Diego, the association receives donations from numerous donors who support our role as the region’s taxpayer watchdog,” Hong said in an email. “The association has been an independent voice advocating for good public policy and taxpayer reforms for 72 years.”

Other recipients of Sempra’s money have an obvious interest in joining the Clear the Air coalition and supporting the company, which is one of the region’s largest employers.

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce’s support seems like a given, for instance. The chamber said it went through a review process before it took a position on CCAs.

The Downtown San Diego Partnership is another example of a group that would naturally support Sempra: Sempra’s headquarters is downtown and Urtasun is a former chairman of the group.

The Latino Leadership & Policy Forum got $20,000 from SDG&E, which makes the power company one of the group’s largest donors – but the policy forum’s mission is to promote free enterprise, something a government-run power agency is arguably not.

Hom, the head of the public relations firm that does work for SDG&E, said he’s been following the rise of CCAs for years and believes tough questions need to be asked.

Tony Manolatos, spokesman for the Clear the Air coalition, said Sempra is “upfront about who our supporters are” – that’s true, but the group didn’t disclose that SDG&E is a supporter of many of its supporters. Then Manolatos challenged the tactics of the biggest pro-CCA group in town, the Climate Action Campaign.

“Who are these people or corporations pushing a program that the city has said could cost taxpayers billions of dollars?” Manolatos said in an email.

Nicole Capretz leads the Climate Action Campaign, perhaps the most vocal and prominent of supporters of the plan to move the city into the energy-buying business. She said the group’s corporate donors are on the group’s website but that she does not disclose grants that come from other nonprofits or private foundations.

Two companies have given $20,000 or more to become “juggernaut” sponsors.

One major donor is Sullivan Solar Power, a local company that obviously gains in a future with more solar energy.

The other major donor is Calpine, a Texas-based company that generates a lot of power by burning natural gas. Calpine also contracts with cities to run CCAs. That, Capretz said, is why the company is funding her efforts. If the city formed a CCA, Calpine may bid to do some of the consulting work, but Capretz said she wouldn’t be able to help them win such a bid.

“What we’re doing is creating a market for their business through policies that local governments are adopting,” Capretz said.

Capretz said she tries to step back and look at climate change as the biggest challenge in human history and that she is facing off against a company, Sempra, that wants to protect a status quo.

A few people have lined up in the CCA debate despite potential financial disincentives not to.

Bishop George Dallas McKinney is a board member at the SDG&E-backed United African American Ministerial Action Council but is in favor of the switch to a CCA and has supported the Climate Action Campaign.

Jack Monger, the head of the Industrial Environmental Association, is in the middle of two energy companies, because both SDG&E and Calpine are members of his organization. But he said there are too many unknowns right now to greenlight a CCA.

“Given that we do rely heavily on membership dues, some people might think we would stay quiet on this debate,” he said in an email. “But the fact is, at the moment the city doesn’t have all the facts and data necessary to make an informed decision, and that is what we have been saying over and over.”

This article relates to: Government, Science/Environment, Climate Change

Written by Ry Rivard Ry Rivard is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about water and power. You can reach him at ry.rivard@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5665.