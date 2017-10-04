Clear the Air Coalition’s Ties to Sempra Aren’t Always Clear to the Public

A new group known as the Clear the Air coalition has risen up to discourage the city of San Diego from taking on San Diego Gas & Electric.
The city wants 100 percent of electricity sold within city limits to come from renewable sources by 2035. SDG&E argues that it’s too risky and too expensive to abandon natural gas-fired power right now. So, the city is thinking about buying energy for its 1.4 million residents by becoming a community choice aggregator, or CCA. The City Council could vote on the switch in the next several months.
Clear the Air formed in mid-September to question and delay the city’s attempt to enter the energy market.
And with it, the battle lines are set as both sides mobilize their networks of partners who are, to varying degrees, open about their economic interests.
Clear the Air has 13 inaugural members, most of whom are well-connected to SDG&E, which has a history of fending off similar challenges to its monopoly in the past.
Three of them work for SDG&E or its parent company, Sempra Energy. Frank Urtasun is the head of a Sempra lobbying arm, Sempra Services Corporation. Lani Lutar is also a lobbyist for Sempra Services. Dan Hom is the CEO of Focuscom, a public relations firm that does community outreach for SDG&E.