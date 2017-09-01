County, City Say They’re Taking Steps to Move Quickly on Hepatitis A Outbreak

San Diego County’s demanding the city immediately bolster access to public restrooms and hand-washing stations in the wake of a growing hepatitis A outbreak hammering the region’s homeless population.
In a Thursday letter, County Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer directed the city to place hand-washing stations in 30 locations throughout the city, including in more than a half dozen locations downtown, where the outbreak’s been most acute.
The city pledged to expedite its processes to ensure the county can install the stations immediately – demonstrating a sense of urgency that has been lacking for months as the health crisis raged, claiming 15 lives.
“The city continues to stand ready to support the County’s Health and Human Services Agency in its plans to provide vaccinations, sanitation and education to San Diegans as we battle this outbreak,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in a Friday statement. “We must continue to work collaboratively to stop this crisis and save lives.”
The letter obtained by Voice of San Diego and the city’s response comes more than two months after the county announced a pilot program to place handwashing stations in areas where homeless San Diegans congregate. Public health experts have said homeless San Diegans’ poor hygiene is fueling the spread of the virus.
In the weeks since that announcement, 11 people have died and the number of reported hepatitis A cases has more than doubled.