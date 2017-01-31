County Finds Early Struggles as it Tackles the Hardest Problem in Homelessness

By Lisa Halverstadt |
It’s one of San Diego’s most overwhelming challenges: What to do about homeless folks who abruptly scream at strangers or openly suffer with debilitating depression – yet seem unwilling to seek help.
San Diego County officials responded to that particular part of the homelessness dilemma with a major program that aims to treat and house hundreds of these vulnerable San Diegans
A year ago, county supervisors pledged to try to move 1,250 homeless San Diegans with serious mental illnesses into new apartments over the next few years.
County supervisors promised to treat and provide supportive services to hundreds of people and work with cities across the region to subsidize their rent.