East Village Public Restrooms Again Open to the Public

East Village public restrooms that had been inaccessible for months amid a growing hepatitis A outbreak are now unlocked.
Earlier this month, Voice of San Diego inquired why two public restrooms developer Pinnacle International pledged to maintain as part of a public-private partnership were locked, even as a health crisis raged. Homeless people who’d settled in Fault Line Park said they’d requested keys to the restrooms only to be told no – or didn’t know they could use the restrooms in the first place.
A co-owner of Stella Public House, which manages the restrooms, had earlier said the restaurant, the city and the developer agreed to begin locking the restroom doors and requiring visitors to walk into the restaurant to get a key amid safety concerns.
That’s not happening anymore. The bathrooms are unlocked – for now.
A restaurant employee told city parks official Kathy Ruiz that the public restrooms were locked when she visited the restaurant last week.
Ruiz, a deputy director in the Park and Recreation Department, later wrote in an Aug. 14 email to city officials, the restaurant and Pinnacle that the locked bathrooms violated the developer’s contract with Civic San Diego, the city’s downtown redevelopment agency, requiring that it maintain public restrooms.
More restrooms are needed. Especially between Imperial and Commercial on National. The sidewalk on National in Barrio Logan is disgusting. And that is a walking corridor from Perkins and Monarch Schools to the Imperial Trolley Station. That block is considered no man's land because the city has done nothing there to mitigate the issues their policies have created.