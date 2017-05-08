Emails: Some Climate Action Plan Goals Were ‘Not Based on Anything’

Nearly a year ago, San Diego did something drastic: It adopted a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2035. National praise poured in.
But when the plan was being written in 2014, city staffers said one of the plan’s main goals wasn’t based on anything and that they didn’t think the city had any real chance of reaching it, according to emails released by the city as part of a public records request.
Three high-ranking staffers dismissed the idea that by 2020, 6 percent of people living in certain areas would commute by bike, and that 18 percent would by 2035.
Linda Marabian, deputy director of traffic engineering for the city, told a group of city planners that the targets were arbitrary – they “did not come from anything measurable or related to actual increased ridership,” she wrote in an email.
“I do not want to have to defend or explain why we did not get even close to a measure that is not based on anything,” Marabian wrote.
At the time, about 1 percent of the city biked to work. Marabian suggested dropping the targets to 3 percent by 2020 and 9 percent by 2035. That way, the city could just say it would triple bike commuters by 2020, and triple them again 15 years later.
It doesn't seem like san diego or CA have studied the lessons of Germany and Denmark, which are scaling back massive investments in solar and wind because of high costs and because their grids can't handle intermittent surges at low demand periods, so they have to pay other countries to take their surplus.
Arizona gets paid by CA rate payers to take surplus electricity at low demand, the more solar CA produces, the more CA pays AZ to accept that surplus power. https://www.marketplace.org/2016/06/07/world/excess-solar-power-ca-pay-arizona-take-it
The climate bill was written by philosophers, not engineers, to financially benefit attorneys.
@BRYAN HERRING California ought to pay Californians to use that excess power.
- Texas leads the nation in wind-powered generation capacity with more than 18,500 megawatts; in 2014 and 2015, Texas wind turbines produced more electricity than the state's two nuclear plants.
Any climate-change opponent who does not discuss the adoption of solar and wind systems, and their success, in the fossil-fuel state of Texas is guilty of Red Herring propaganda, no matter how clever they try to seem..
@rhylton @BRYAN HERRING In 2016 wind produced 6% of US power, solar 1%. That's 7% TOTAL. FACTS , NOT PROPAGANDA,
@BRYAN HERRING That is the type of thing that I was looking for; stubborn facts! Most people think that 7% is substantial. I suppose that they are not very smart.
@Derek Hofmann @BRYAN HERRING California does, taxpayers subsidize solar power.
@rhylton @BRYAN HERRING San Diego's climate action plan is not very smart,
Take a look at the numbers. In the addendum for the CAP, the expected accomplishments for each CAP strategy are laid out.
IF and only if the bike commuting public increases sixfold, (P. 38, CAP.) by 2020, the ghg reduction will be 31,393 metric tons out of a total reduction of 3,967,915 metric tons total. By 2035, it will be 74,563 metric tons of 9,846,729 metric tons total.
That's less than 1 percent of the total GHG reduction and it declines over time!
That's the story here.
Trees do more 50 percent more work than 6 times the current number of bicyclists.
Ah, come on now! City officials or employees taking positions or making announcements that are based on nothing is nothing new. Look only to the claim that disparities of police-bias disappeared in 2015 and when 2014 data was combined with that from 2015. If that is not enough, look at how high school graduation rates were improved.
Impolite people call it telling lies. I am impolite.