Fact Check: How Strictly Does Bry’s Plan Limit Short-Term Vacation Rentals?

City Councilwoman Barbara Bry, who represents one of the beach communities most impacted by the years-long fight over vacation rental regulations, last week released a policy proposal she’s calling a compromise.
Short-term vacation rental advocates don’t quite see it that way.
Vacation rental platforms Airbnb and HomeAway emailed rental operators last week, urging them to attend a Wednesday night town hall meeting in La Jolla organized by Bry’s office. In those emails, both sites claimed Bry’s draft ordinance would decimate vacation rental operations in the city.
An attempt by then-Councilwoman Sherri Lightner last November to bar whole-home rentals in much of the city crashed and burned. If Bry’s proposal is as draconian as the rental sites claim, it could be a big indication of the plan’s chances before the Council.
I fact-checked two separate statements from the rental companies opposing Bry’s plan.
Statement: “On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Councilmember Barbara Bry will host a town hall in La Jolla to discuss her proposed ordinance that would outright ban whole-home short-term rental units in single-family neighborhoods,” short-term rental platform HomeAway wrote in an Aug. 24 email to operators.