For the Homeless, the Mayor Wants a Big Tent Now, Homes Later

When it comes to homelessness, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer wants to work it both ways – with both long- and short-term solutions.
Some of the city’s most outspoken homeless advocates have called for an almost singular focus on more permanent housing, the solution they agree is necessary to dramatically reduce homelessness.
Faulconer also seems to agree. But he’s clearly struggling with a question: What should San Diego do now while it waits for that?
The mayor’s plans to address San Diego’s growing homeless crisis were among many aired at a Monday City Council meeting focused solely on chipping away at that crisis.
Stacie Spector, the mayor’s senior adviser for housing solutions, emphasized they were on board with the permanent housing push and offered projections on housing production over the next few years.
“Low-income folks need more affordable, low-income housing, just in case you didn’t hear me the first four times,” Spector joked during her presentation.
Here's the deal. The people that live "south of 8" have an important grievance with the City. It is their turn toward the NIMBY.
The NIMBY has occupied the "north of 8" folk to the detriment of everyone else. And, the North 8ers(haters) just do not want to "deal" with certain "problems". Well, let's look at who our "homeless" are today. The chronically homeless happened to be people,in large part, our veterans, who put their lives "on the line" for our country. And, now, they need our support. Another big group are children who have been displaced for thousands of reasons. In neither case should one community bear the entire load. And, South Bay, that is the predominantly brown or latino regions "south of I-8", have been the default recipients of City largesse toward the low income and homeless people.
George Mullen, according to KUSI news, wants to place a "refugee type" camp in South Bay. So, my question is, why doesn't want to place a "refugee type" camp at Fairbanks Ranch? He claims mass transit is more available in South Bay. So, my question is why doesn't Fairbanks Ranch have mass transit?
No. North County needs to take on Section 8 housing, low income housing, and homeless "refugees" and not use South Bay as the default dumping ground for issues they do not want to deal with. This attitude of deferring to Barrio Logan, National City, Chula Vista, and Imperial Beach as targets for answers for complex social issues needs to stop.
The first place is to take care of our honored veterans. We put them in harms way and they come back home harmed. They are, in fact, our problem. The veterans need housing, transportation, food, and healthcare. We do that and we begin to move the homeless issue forward. This is not welfare, it's being grateful for their service.
The next place is to insure the homeless children are taken care of. They will be around for a long time. And, what we do for them now will reap huge rewards for the next few decades. All of Latin America takes better care of the children than we do. And, none of those countries has the power, influence, nor money that we have.
We take on those two elements and we will be well on our way to improving the homeless problem in San Diego.
A far more complicated issue is an economic one: affordable housing. That issue, if tackled, currently strains Silicone Valley. If Google can't figure it out, we'll have to wait to solve that problem.
The needs of "several hundred of our most vulnerable" can be more effectively addressed by investing money in landlord incentives rather than temporary tents or shelters.
If we use landlord incentives to move several hundred of the 1300 people currently in shelters into PSH, we will have several hundred available beds for our most vulnerable currently on the street. And, more importantly, we use the money to actually solve homelessness for several hundred people rather than storing more people in temporary shelters.
euphemisms for homelessness problem are so unrelated and bizarre , melting and chipping. that it is clear we are going nowhere with this Mayor and this council...as with past mayors and councils Many of the providers in place are not up to date with their answers and the San Diego Housing Commission is mute.
I have been through a lot from this administration of lawless law enforcement and all the way up the chain of command - to Jerry Brown and now at the Federal level but until this meeting I can honestly say I was not ashamed to be a San Diegan....