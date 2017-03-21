For the Homeless, the Mayor Wants a Big Tent Now, Homes Later

When it comes to homelessness, Mayor Kevin Faulconer wants to work it both ways – with both long- and short-term solutions.

Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle
Mayor Kevin Faulconer
Some of the city’s most outspoken homeless advocates have called for an almost singular focus on more permanent housing, the solution they agree is necessary to dramatically reduce homelessness.

Faulconer also seems to agree. But he’s clearly struggling with a question: What should San Diego do now while it waits for that?

The mayor’s plans to address San Diego’s growing homeless crisis were among many aired at a Monday City Council meeting focused solely on chipping away at that crisis.

Stacie Spector, the mayor’s senior adviser for housing solutions, emphasized they were on board with the permanent housing push and offered projections on housing production over the next few years.

“Low-income folks need more affordable, low-income housing, just in case you didn’t hear me the first four times,” Spector joked during her presentation.

But Spector also talked about, among other initiatives, her goal to add hundreds of new, temporary shelter beds – at least 300. She described efforts to assess many potential locations. She’d like to see those beds open within 90 days of finding a site, and have them stay open for about two years.

They could even be under a tent – the temporary approach Faulconer proudly walked away from years ago when the city opened its year-round shelter at Father Joe’s Villages.

“This is not a brick-and-mortar build. We want this to be a short-term aspect,” Spector said. “We realize this is not the solution, and it will not solve homelessness but could help several hundred of our most vulnerable get the services and support they need and safety off of the street currently.”

She emphasized that the goal is to get as many beds as possible, as quickly as possible.

At the same time, Spector was careful to say the intake center she’s also pitched “is not a shelter.” That facility is envisioned as a central location for homeless folks to be assessed and then connected with services operated by nonprofits. Spector has said it may also include some permanent housing and shelter beds.

City Councilman David Alvarez, who once had one of those winter tents in his Council district, said he wasn’t thrilled with the idea of another tent.

“I just would remind the Council that a few years back this Council voted not to put up tents in our city to house individuals but instead to be focused on finding solutions that put people in buildings that are a lot safer and so going back on that, at least from my point of view, is not going to be the way to go on that issue,” he said.

City Councilman Mark Kersey openly grappled with the short-term vs. long-term balance.

“There’s not broad consensus necessarily within the homeless services provider community, which can make it difficult for someone like me who’s not an expert in this subject to know the best path forward. As just one example, we all know that we need more housing. Building more housing is really the answer here, I don’t think there’s any question about that. The real question is: What do you do in the interim time between when the permanent housing gets constructed with the folks who need to be housed right now?” Kersey said.

City Councilman Chris Ward, who represents downtown, has come down on both sides of the debate.

Ward on Monday released a nine-page memo detailing his recommendations to combat homelessness. His proposals include everything from no-enforcement zones for homeless folks to a comprehensive review of public lands that could be sites for affordable and permanent supportive housing projects.

Ward’s decided the city should add both permanent homes and shelter beds.

“The city has an opportunity to play a greater role by considering low-barrier emergency shelter opportunities at city-owned facilities such as Golden Hall, the former Downtown Library and/or other location,” Ward wrote.

Faulconer’s team has drawn a similar conclusion.

Spector often emphasizes the sheer size of San Diego’s homeless problem, and the fact that it won’t be solved overnight.

“It’s like a huge iceberg that we are unable to move in one piece and that we are unable to melt but we need to chip away, thoughtfully and carefully,” she said.

At least two advocates have repeatedly said they’d prefer the focus to be on the end game.

One of them is Tom Theisen, who last month argued a shelter would only leave the city with a backlog of homeless folks in need of a permanent solution.

“I am deathly afraid that if we try to do both (permanent housing and shelter), we are going to do the emergency shelter and not the things we need to do to solve homelessness in this community,” Theisen said at the time.

    Written by Lisa Halverstadt

    Lisa writes about nonprofits and local progress in addressing causes like homelessness and Balboa Park’s needs. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

    Comments

    John H Borja
    John H Borja subscriber

    Here's the deal. The people that live "south of 8" have an important grievance with the City. It is their turn toward the NIMBY.

    The NIMBY has occupied the "north of 8" folk to the detriment of everyone else. And, the North 8ers(haters) just do not want to "deal" with certain "problems". Well, let's look at who our "homeless" are today. The chronically homeless happened to be people,in large part, our veterans, who put their lives "on the line" for our country. And, now, they need our support. Another big group are children who have been displaced for thousands of reasons. In neither case should one community bear the entire load. And, South Bay, that is the predominantly brown or latino regions "south of I-8", have been the default recipients of City largesse toward the low income and homeless people. 

    George Mullen, according to KUSI news, wants to place a "refugee type" camp in South Bay. So, my question is, why doesn't want to place a "refugee type" camp at Fairbanks Ranch? He claims mass transit is more available in South Bay. So, my question is why doesn't Fairbanks Ranch have mass transit?

       No. North County needs to take on Section 8 housing, low income housing, and homeless "refugees" and not use South Bay as the default dumping ground for issues they do not want to deal with.  This attitude of deferring to Barrio Logan, National City, Chula Vista, and Imperial Beach as targets for answers for complex social issues needs to stop. 

         The first place is to take care of our honored veterans. We put them in harms way and they come back home harmed. They are, in fact, our problem. The veterans need housing, transportation, food, and healthcare. We do that and we begin to move the homeless issue forward. This is not welfare, it's being grateful for their service. 

          The next place is to insure the homeless children are taken care of. They will be around for a long time. And, what we do for them now will reap huge rewards for the next few decades. All of Latin America takes better care of the children than we do. And, none of those countries has the power, influence, nor money that we have. 

          We take on those two elements and we will be well on our way to improving the homeless problem in San Diego. 

           A far more complicated issue is an economic one: affordable housing. That issue, if tackled, currently strains Silicone Valley. If Google can't figure it out, we'll have to wait to solve that problem.


    Thomas Theisen
    Thomas Theisen subscribermember

    The needs of "several hundred of our most vulnerable" can be more effectively addressed by investing money in landlord incentives rather than temporary tents or shelters.


    If we use landlord incentives to move several hundred of the 1300 people currently in shelters into PSH, we will have several hundred available beds for our most vulnerable currently on the street.  And, more importantly, we use the money to actually solve homelessness for several hundred people rather than storing more people in temporary shelters.

    Joan Lockwood
    Joan Lockwood

    euphemisms for homelessness problem  are so unrelated and bizarre , melting and chipping.  that it is clear  we are going nowhere with this Mayor and this council...as with past mayors and councils  Many of the providers in place are not up to date with their answers and the San Diego Housing Commission is mute.


    I have been through a lot from this administration of lawless law enforcement and all the way up the chain of command - to Jerry Brown and now at the Federal level but until this meeting I can honestly say I was not ashamed to be a San Diegan.... 