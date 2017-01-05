Gaspar Begins to Plot a Course ‘Focusing More on County Operations’

After winning one of the county’s tightest November races, former Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar was sworn in Monday as county supervisor.
Gaspar’s District 3 spans along the coast from Torrey Pines State Beach to Encinitas and to the east from Mira Mesa to Escondido. The election remained too close to call for more than two weeks. Initially, incumbent Dave Roberts had the lead, but as mail-in ballots were counted, Gaspar gained ground and ultimately won.
Gaspar campaigned on fiscal responsibility, addressing homelessness and improving public safety, roads and infrastructure. She was against the San Diego Association of Government’s proposed transportation and infrastructure tax measure that failed in November. After June’s primary, she said she cast her ballot for President-elect Donald Trump, but later backed away, saying she no longer supported him.
Last week, Gaspar sat down with me to talk about the election, her transition into the job and how she hopes to accomplish what she promised during her campaign in the next four years.
7 Times San Diego’s Political Leaders Lost Their Voices