Gonzalez Bill Would Reform SANDAG – and Make San Diego’s Mayor Way More Powerful

This post has been updated.
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez released the details this week for her SANDAG reform bill – and it would not only shake up how the agency makes decisions, it would hand far more power to San Diego’s mayor.
“I’ve never been impressed by SANDAG,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a staff-driven organization that thinks its purpose is to build roads. I think a regional agency should do more than that.”
AB 805 would create an audit committee and hire an independent auditor at SANDAG, in hopes of preventing another budgeting scandal, after Voice of San Diego revealed that SANDAG leadership knowingly overstated how much money a sales tax hike would bring in and understated costs of transportation projects voters already approved.
It doesn’t stop there.
The bill would overhaul SANDAG’s voting structure, giving each of the cities on the board a vote proportional to their population. That would make the county’s most populous cities – San Diego and Chula Vista — far more influential in regional decision-making.