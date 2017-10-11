Governor Signs Bill to Dramatically Shift Power at SANDAG

The balance of power at the San Diego Association of Governments just shifted.
Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday signed AB 805, a bill by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher that overhauls the regional planning agency SANDAG, following a year in which the agency has been besieged by scandal.
The changes at SANDAG will empower large cities like San Diego and Chula Vista, at the expense of small and rural cities like Del Mar and Santee.
In practice, that’s expected to shift SANDAG and its $1.3 billion annual budget to the left, making it more likely the board inks labor-friendly contracts and emphasizes transit projects over freeways.
Gonzalez Fletcher introduced the bill this spring, after Voice of San Diego revealed the agency is now billions short of what it needs to fulfill the promises made to voters as part of TransNet, a sales tax hike passed in 2004, and that SANDAG had knowingly overstated how much TransNet would bring in and understated project costs over a series of years.
SANDAG later commissioned an outside investigation from an Orange County law firm, which confirmed that agency staffers and executives knew its revenue estimates were overstated but presented inflated numbers to voters anyway. It also found that the agency hid and deleted public documents to cover up the scandal once Voice of San Diego began writing about it.