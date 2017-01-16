A Guide to the Mayor’s New Homelessness Plans

By Lisa Halverstadt |
Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Thursday he’s determined to take major steps to reduce homelessness this year.
But some of what he proposed is controversial.
Here’s a guide to the most significant proposals – and the questions that come with them.
A Tax Hike
The usually tax-averse Faulconer surprised City Hall watchers and homeless advocates Thursday with an announcement that he’ll propose a ballot measure to increase hotel taxes to bankroll a waterfront Convention Center expansion, street repairs and homeless services.